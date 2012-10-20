Dye Dam - Dye's Magazine Fed Marker

Yeah yeah, I've been AWOL, but I've got some time this weekend, so time to catch up on some milsim news!
Dye (among others) has announced their foray into the magazine fed paintball market as of last week, with the Dye Assault Matrix (or DAM for short, as in DAM that marker's ugly).
Here's the lengthy (and kind of lame) ad copy from Dye:
"The Dye Assault Matrix was built from the ground up to be the ultimate product for tactical players. We wanted to provide the industry with a stunning tactical marker that gives users the performance of a high-end tournament marker, as well as the aesthetics and features that tactical players need to thrive on the battlefield.
The DAM has the ability to switch from a Magazine Fed system to a Loader Fed system with the fl ip of a switch, it can seamlessly change firing modes (semi, three round burst, full auto), comes standard with Picatinny rails for accessorizing, a gas-through frame, an easily maintainable bolt with a quick release system and built in hyper regulator, clamping feedneck, competition-style single trigger frame, Dye Tactical Sticky Grips, and much more.
The Dye Assault Matrix delivers the perfect combination of performance and versatility, catering to all styles of play and giving users that edge on the scenario field that only Dye can provide. The weight of the DAM is 4.76 lbs without the clip.
DAM FEATURES
Mag Feed
The DAM comes magazine feed ready. Ambidextrous magazine release for right and left handed users makes reloading a snap and allows you to keep an extremely low profile, even when reloading. All Dye magazines are First Strike round ready and waiting to deliver each shot just like a real firearm. Leave the accuracy-by-volume to the trigger monkeys and do it like the big boys. One shot, one kill.
On The Fly System
Be the most versatile player on the field with the all new OTF system. Combined with the rotating eye pipe gearing, this system allows the operator of the DAM unprecedented options for loading capabilities. With the slide of the OTF switch, the operator can seamlessly move from traditional hopper fed, to magazine fed loading, and back again at a moments notice. Use your shaped projectile rounds when you need precise shots and go back to regular paint when volume is necessary.
Quick Release Bolt
The quick release bolt system is a feature on the DAM that incorporates magnets within the knurled back cap. These magnets allow for the back cap to extend and give you enough surface area to grip the bolt and unscrew it by hand. This makes maintenance of your bolt easier than ever before.
Inline Hyper Regulator
The all new In-Line regulator is based on the proven Hyper line of regulators and improves on it with the easiest access and simplest break down of any gun Dye has made. With the Quick Release Bolt any operator can toollessly access their bolt and regulator in one simplified assembly. Now all parts that require standard maintenance are accessed with 2 turns. With velocity adjustment accessible through the back cap, we’ve moved the regulator out of the way for that real military look and operation.
Rotating Eyepipe
The Eye Pipe, patent pending, internal design houses multiple critical systems that ensure worry free performance. The polycarbonate pipe shields the self-cleaning anti-chop eye system from dirt and broken paint, ensuring the eyes are always monitoring the breech and ball drop. The seamless pipe is wiped clean by the bolt tip o-ring on every cycle. The Eye Pipe system also eliminates miss feeds and double feeding. In addition it eliminates external eye plates and the potential of stripped or corroded eye plate mounting screws.
Fire Selector
With the push of a button the DAM can switch from Semi Auto to Three Round Burst to Fully Automatic, or if you want to get fancy you can even program specific firing modes that cater to your style of play. All changes can be done with your gun fully assembled, even mid-game. A board lockout can be implemented to get you on the tournament field or any firing mode-restricted areas. Precision or volume, just a button away.
Removable Lockdown Clamping Feedneck
The DAM comes standard with a feedneck Cover Plate that can replace the feedneck assembly giving the operator an unbroken top Picatinny Rail compatible with all standard military optics. Reduces your profile and gives your DAM the most realistic look and feel. It also comes with an adjustable cam lock feedneck allows you to securely lock you loader onto your gun without tools. DYE’s cam lock feed neck sits low and tight on the marker making sure your loader stays low profile with the rest of your gear.
Competition Grade Trigger
Based on a custom design by Youngblood himself, the DAM’s trigger incorporates vertical ridges and an extra wide face, used by top firearms competition shooters. This design ensures steady trigger feel even in the most adverse conditions with or without gloves. Customizable forward and backward travel with spring tension adjustment create the perfect pull.
Modular Rail Shroud
The two interchangeable shroud sections and front cap allow the operator to reconfigure the DAM for any style of play. With all shroud sections installed, the DAM has over 2 Feet of standard Picatinny rails. All side and bottom rails are removable and interchangeable. Picatinny rails are standard for fire arms and will allow attachment of any standard optics, grips, etc.
Tactical Sticky Grips
With even easier Toolless access to the battery and extra thick ergonomic design, this all new grip improves on every aspect of these top-of-their class grips."
No solid price point, but expect it to be expensive. Quite frankly, I think this marker is a nearly complete fail. Everything about the marker is speedballish (or hilarious, with marketing quips like "over 2 Feet of standard picatinny rails"), with the marker simply looking like another Ugly Milsim Marker (next edition up soon), but now with a functional magazine. It seems pretty obvious to me that the demographic interested in magazine fed paintball is the same demographic that wants something that looks passingly like a firearm, not another blacked out space dildo.
It's really too bad, cause I think Dye could have had a real winner on their hands by perhaps just changing the aesthetic in a few key ways, and having taken some cues from those already producing magazine fed markers today. The functionality and features of the marker seem awesome (although it is an electro, which again turns me off), and if it was priced competitively a more milsimish offering would have been a killer product. But as it is I can't see more than the demographic that labels themselves "scenario players" truly latching onto and adopting this marker (whereas if it was designed differently it could have appealed to them as well as the burgeoning milsim cadre).
Your thoughts?
