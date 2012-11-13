Activision and A-TACS

A-TACS Camo signs deal with Activision in support of Call of Duty®: Black Ops II
Columbus, Georgia based Digital Concealment Systems, makers of the A-TACS Camo family of patterns has signed a deal with Activision Publishing, Inc., publisher of the popular Call of Duty® series of video games. As part of the deal, A-TACS Camo patterns will make their first appearance in the blockbuster Call of Duty®: Black Ops II video game developed by award-winning studio Treyarch.
A-TACS Camo patterns will be a playable option and integrated throughout different levels of the epic game. A-TACS Camo was introduced in 2010 and has quickly risen to the position of a recognized brand leader in the tactical market worldwide. There are currently two camouflage patterns under the A-TACS Camo brand. A-TACS AU (Arid/Urban) Camo, and A-TACS FG (foliage Green) Camo.
“There is no other entertainment brand in the world like Call of Duty. And, we are excited to be a part of this year’s massive release Call of Duty: Black Ops II, a game that brings incredible graphics, immersive gameplay and the most visceral gaming experience imaginable,” stated Phil Duke; DCS partner and A-TACS Camo pattern developer.
Call of Duty: Black Ops II will be available on November 13th on the Xbox 360 video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, PlayStation®3 computer entertainment system, and Windows PC. The title is also expected to be released in North America on November 18, 2012, for the new Wii U™ game system from Nintendo. The game is rated “M” by the ESRB.
More information on Call of Duty:
Black Ops II can be found at http://www.callofduty.com/blackops2 or on www.facebook.com/codblackops.
Fans can also follow @Treyarch on Twitter.
For more information on A-TACS Camo, contact Phil Duke at: philip@a-tacs.com or, visit them online at: www.a-tacs.com.
ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY, and CALL OF DUTY BLACK OPS are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.
