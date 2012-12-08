Pages
Home
About
News
Chat
Store Directory
Links
Crypsis.ca
Mil-Sim.com
Saturday, December 8, 2012
The Patch Panel
Evan (of the
Tactical Survivor Blog
) has launched a new store called the
Patch Panel
, be sure to take a peak and get your patch fix in time for Christmas! Lots of offerings are available including
cool paintball specific patches
.
Posted by
Connor
at
6:38 PM
Labels:
News
,
Paintball
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment