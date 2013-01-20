Sunday, January 20, 2013
2013 Tankless Invasion News
Tankless Invasion has some updated product offerings for the new year with the 2013 version of their launcher (the TKL-01) now on sale for $239.90. Additionally, they have a new product I hadn't seen before called the TKL-02 (currently out of stock unfortunately):
For those of you unfamiliar with the Tankless Invasion brand, their products work using commonly available fuel cells (can be purchased at Canadian Tire), with a combustion in the barrel propelling Nerf rockets etc. with the approximate equivalency of a similar CO2 launcher.
Check out their website here.
