Sunday, January 20, 2013

2013 Tankless Invasion News


Tankless Invasion has some updated product offerings for the new year with the 2013 version of their launcher (the TKL-01) now on sale for $239.90. Additionally, they have a new product I hadn't seen before called the TKL-02 (currently out of stock unfortunately):


For those of you unfamiliar with the Tankless Invasion brand, their products work using commonly available fuel cells (can be purchased at Canadian Tire), with a combustion in the barrel propelling Nerf rockets etc. with the approximate equivalency of a similar CO2 launcher.



Check out their website here.
Posted by at 9:26 PM
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)