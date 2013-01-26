Saturday, January 26, 2013
Drone with Paintball Marker
While the guys in the above video are... off, what's been accomplished here is pretty cool. I had thought that a drone capable of effectively firing paintballs using easily commercially available materials would not be around for a while, but this is capable of just that. In fact, in the video you can see the drone mark a target successfully on a flyby. I'm sure this is titillating to anyone interested in paintball and drones (i.e. everyone cool), and won't be the last time we'll see such a set-up. Anyone up for a build collaboration?
