Helikon-Tex à la PenCott

From Helikon-Tex's Facebook page comes the announcement that they will be producing uniforms in the PenCott camouflage family:
"[ENG] Combat Patrol Uniform™ (CPU™) is the first to be produced in PenCott™ camo. After that Combat Shirt, Bonnie Hat and BBC Cap will come. In Q3/Q4 2013 we plan to release a new Parka. More information about our cooperation with Hyde Definition available on http://www.hydedefinition.com/latest/?p=460No word on what variants will be released initially, but it's a fair bet (supposition) it will (hopefully) be the triad of GreenZone SandStorm and Badlands.
CPU™ Pencott™ will make its debut on IWA 2013."
You can also read about the news here on Hyde Definition's website.
