Wednesday, January 23, 2013

Tiberius CQB Holster


Tiberius Arms has announced the launch of their CQB Holster, which would appear to be based upon the holster previously(?) produced by CQB Tactical Paintball. No word on pricing or availability as of yet.
Posted by at 11:09 PM
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)