Scarab Arms SRAF

Scarab Arms is recruiting for a factory team, here are the deets:
Update on the Scarab Arms Tactical Team S.R.A.F.
We will be holding tryout for 3 positions (3 are already filled) for our Factory Tactical Team. The field will be in the local Ottawa/Gatineau area. The dates will be March 30th or 31st depending on applications and weather. Here is a list of things you will need make it to the tryouts.
Passport (there will be travelling with this team)
Main Marker (mag fed preferable but 30rd tac caps will be accepted for the first test if you do great you will be passed a SA marker for a quick MFPB test)
Side arm. You will be drilled on switching from your main to your sidearm.
Gear is up to you. Come with what you are used to using. If you make it to the team the team look is PMC (private military contractor)
We are looking for a good group of people that will represent Scarab Arms on and off the field. This team will be based out of our Canadian HQ in the Ottawa Area. So if your looking to join a great company and do some great games over the season please come out and tryout.
Local field will be announced shortly.
Contact us at
SRAF@scarabarms.com and CC
steven@scarabarms.com
Good luck
